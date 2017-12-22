Can you tell these fake Texas news stories from the real ones? Take our quiz to find out.
The furor over fake news showed no signs of slowing down in 2017. Take our quiz to see how good you are at identifying falsehoods.
The term remains as prevalent as ever, with the president of the United States regularly using Twitter to criticize mainstream media outlets as "fake news." How good are you at identifying falsehoods that spread online? Take our Texas-themed quiz below and let us know how you did.
