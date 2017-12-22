A lively legislative session — and a special session — that featured fights over bathrooms. Legal battles over abortion, immigration policy and political maps. A devastating hurricane. 2017 was filled with nonstop news in Texas. Here are the highlights.

The furor over fake news showed no signs of slowing down in 2017.

The term remains as prevalent as ever, with the president of the United States regularly using Twitter to criticize mainstream media outlets as "fake news." How good are you at identifying falsehoods that spread online? Take our Texas-themed quiz below and let us know how you did.

Related: Avoiding “fake news”: a social media manager’s tips for verifying online news

