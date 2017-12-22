2017 Year in Review

A lively legislative session — and a special session — that featured fights over bathrooms. Legal battles over abortion, immigration policy and political maps. A devastating hurricane. 2017 was filled with nonstop news in Texas. Here are the highlights.

 More in this series 

The furor over fake news showed no signs of slowing down in 2017.

The term remains as prevalent as ever, with the president of the United States regularly using Twitter to criticize mainstream media outlets as "fake news." How good are you at identifying falsehoods that spread online? Take our Texas-themed quiz below and let us know how you did

Related: Avoiding “fake news”: a social media manager’s tips for verifying online news

powered by Typeform

 

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Read related Tribune coverage:

  • How good are you at telling real from fake news? Take our quiz and find out. [Full story]

  • "It’s like Fox News: I report, you decide if it’s true or not," Miller said in response to a Texas Tribune report about his tendency to spread fake news stories on Facebook. [Full story]

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.