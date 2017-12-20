Drama at the Facilities Commission, Farenthold off the GOP ballot, McRaven departing UT System (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross, Jay and Patrick about Harvey Hilderbran's troubled tenure at the Texas Facilities Commission, the Texas GOP's efforts to keep Blake Farenthold off the 2018 ballot and Chancellor Bill McRaven's decision to leave the UT System.
