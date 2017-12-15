University of Texas System Chancellor Bill McRaven is resigning in May, according to system officials.

McRaven cited health reasons when he announced his decision at a special telephone meeting of the system's governing board Friday.

"There is going to be a lot of speculation as to why I am stepping down, but the fact is that this is a very personal decision for me," McRaven told the regents, according to a video of the meeting. "As many of you know, over the past several months, I have been dealing with some health issues. They are not serious — let me say that again, they are not serious — but they have caused me to rethink my future."

He presided over the system for about three years, and he has recently come under fire from some regents about growth in the administrative offices of the system. He also angered many legislators last year when he announced plans to build a new UT System research campus in Houston. That Houston plan has since been shelved.

McRaven, 62, came to the UT System from the Navy, where he became famous as the architect of the SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden. He has previously disclosed that he suffers from chronic lymphocytic leukemia, but has stressed that it isn't life-threatening.

In a 2015 commencement address at the UT Southwestern Medical Center, he said a doctor gave his wife an optimistic prognosis soon after he was diagnosed: "Something else will kill him long before this does."

Minutes after McRaven announced his resignation, UT System Regent Steve Hicks praised McRaven, who regents have frequently proclaimed a great leader.

"I think he did great service to UT, as he has done all of his career," Hicks told the Tribune.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

