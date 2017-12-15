Join us for a conversation in Dallas about public education, immigration, health care, spending, taxes and other consequential matters with state Sens. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, and Royce West, D-Dallas. Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith will moderate.

Burton, R-Colleyville, has represented Senate District 10 since 2015. She currently serves as vice chairwoman of the Senate Administration Committee and sits on the Criminal Justice, Health & Human Services and Natural Resources & Economic Development committees. Prior to her election, Burton served on the steering committee of NE Tarrant Tea Party and was later elected vice president of the NETTP Board.

West, D-Dallas, has represented Senate District 23 since 1993. He currently serves as vice chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee and sits on the Administration, Education and Finance committees. Additionally, West has been appointed to serve on the Supreme Court of Texas Permanent Judicial Commission for Children, Youth and Families and is a partner at West & Associates, LLP.