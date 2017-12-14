The Taking

Inside the federal government's haphazard, decade-long process of seizing private land for a border fence.

More than a decade ago, the federal government began taking private property to build a border fence in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. An investigation by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune revealed that landowners were paid unevenly – different amounts of money for similar plots of land. Nowhere was that disparity more evident than on Oklahoma Avenue, a two-lane farm road in Brownsville where the fence ends. 

This video is part of The Taking, a project looking at how the federal government abused its power to seize property for a border fence.

  • A decade ago, many border Texans got a raw deal when the federal government seized land for a barrier — while others pushed up the price. Will the government's rushed, haphazard process be repeated as it pushes for a border wall? [Full story]

  • A Mexican reporter who has sought asylum in the United States for nearly 10 years was, along with his son, abruptly handcuffed and nearly sent back to Mexico on Thursday. Their attorney eventually halted the deportation. [Full story]

  • Federal officials plan to start construction this fall on 3 miles of border barrier through a South Texas wildlife refuge. [Full story]

