In the first overt sign that embattled U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold is losing the support of a Republican colleague in the Texas delegation, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams is set to help fundraise for one of Farenthold's opponents in the upcoming primary elections.

According to an invitation obtained by The Texas Tribune on Tuesday night, Williams will participate as a campaign "honorary co-chair" at a reception in Austin on Monday in support of Farenthold's most prominent Republican challenger, former Texas Water Development Board Chairman Bech Bruun.

Farenthold, a Corpus Christi Republican, has been on political thin ice amid a series of new and old allegations of inappropriate behavior in his office — even before CNN reported new allegations of misconduct Wednesday evening. (The invitation to the fundraiser featuring Williams was sent out before CNN published its report).

Farenthold is running for re-election in a crowded GOP primary. Several Texas and Washington political insiders reacted to the report with an ominous outlook for his standing among his colleagues. Nevertheless, it is highly unusual for a member of the Texas delegation to support a fellow incumbent's opponent in a primary.

The congressman has fiercely insisted on his innocence in public and private.

