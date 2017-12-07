State Rep. Leighton Schubert, R-Caldwell, announced Thursday that he is not running for re-election in 2018.

"At the end of the day, I am a family man, and my family comes first," Schubert said in a statement obtained by The Texas Tribune. "The highest honor of my life is serving as a husband and father. My family has made tremendous sacrifices to allow me to serve in this position and it is time for me to focus more on that role."

Schubert's retirement is a surprise. He had already filed for re-election — the deadline is Monday — and Gov. Greg Abbott had endorsed him for another term.

Schubert was first elected to House District 13 in a special election in 2015. He replaced state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, who had won a promotion to the upper chamber.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Serving my community has always been a passion of mine,” Schubert said. “Going forward, I will continue to find avenues to serve."

Currently, one Democrat, Cecil Webster, is running for Schubert's seat next year.

Read related Tribune coverage: