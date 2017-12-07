Join us for a conversation with Scott Milder, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor.

Milder is challenging sitting Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for the 2018 Republican nomination. He is an executive with Stantec Architecture and the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Friends of Texas Public Schools. Previously, Milder served as the public information officer for Galena Park ISD and as the media relations director for Mesquite ISD.

