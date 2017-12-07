Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush getting Democratic challenger
Texas Democrats are getting a candidate for land commissioner.
Miguel Suazo, an Austin-based oil and gas attorney who worked as an aide to former U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-New Mexico, is set to announce Friday that he is challenging the Republican incumbent, George P. Bush. Bush is seeking a second term at the helm of the General Land Office in 2018.
So far, Bush has only drawn primary opposition. He has two GOP challengers, Davey Edwards and Rick Range.
Suazo, 36, is the managing partner of Suazo Legal Group, a practice with locations in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.
Suazo's announcement will come three days before the candidate filing deadline for the 2018 primaries. He is set to file at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Texas Democratic Party headquarters in Austin.
