Watch Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez speak as she files to run for Texas governor
Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez announced Wednesday morning she would file to run for Texas governor at the Texas Democratic Party's headquarters in Austin. Watch her make her campaign official and address the press.
Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez announced Wednesday morning she would file to run for Texas governor at the Texas Democratic Party's headquarters in Austin. Watch her make her campaign official and address the press above.
Valdez is serving her fourth term as sheriff of Dallas County. When first elected in 2004, she was Texas' first openly gay female Hispanic sheriff. Read more about her announcement here.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
With at least eight candidates expected to file, Texas Democrats appear headed toward their most crowded primary for governor in decades. [Full story]
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up