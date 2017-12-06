Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez announced Wednesday morning she would file to run for Texas governor at the Texas Democratic Party's headquarters in Austin. Watch her make her campaign official and address the press above. 

Valdez is serving her fourth term as sheriff of Dallas County. When first elected in 2004, she was Texas' first openly gay female Hispanic sheriff. Read more about her announcement here.  

Read related Tribune coverage:

  • With at least eight candidates expected to file, Texas Democrats appear headed toward their most crowded primary for governor in decades. [Full story]

