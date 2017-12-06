Valdez running for governor, Farenthold giving back sexual harassment cash (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross, Patrick and special guest Trey Martinez Fischer about Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez's gubernatorial aspirations and Congressman Blake Farenthold's decision to pay taxpayers back for his $84,000 sexual harassment settlement.
