WASHINGTON — Some members of Congress from Texas and Florida are combining forces to strengthen their hand in coming negotiations over hurricane relief for their states.

Republicans and Democrats from both delegations have privately expressed frustration with party leadership and Trump administration officials for what they describe as insufficient hurricane relief for Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

A bipartisan group of members from both states met Friday morning to strategize how to best position their states in coming negotiations over the next week. The government faces a Dec. 8 deadline to agree on a spending plan and avoid a shutdown. The objective for the Florida and Texas group is to bring as much leverage as possible to those negotiations to secure what these members determine to be sufficient relief funding.

Increasingly, the word "shutdown" is creeping into the lexicon of Democratic members from these two states.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat who attended the meeting, said it outright Thursday at a U.S. Homeland Security Committee hearing.

"We do not have the adequate resources, and this is going to be on the verge of a government shutdown if Texas and all of the other victims of these hurricanes do not have a compromise where we can work together," she said. "I would encourage you to tell the president that it is not enough. It simply is not enough.”

The representatives attending Friday's meeting were mostly members of the U.S. House Appropriations and Ways and Means committees.

Even without unanimous support, just a fraction of the combined 63 members in the two delegations could create a formidable voting bloc on the U.S. House floor. There were rumblings earlier in the fall of such an alliance.

Last month, the Trump administration announced it was requesting $44 billion from Congress to assist with the Harvey aftermath as well as the recoveries from other recent hurricanes in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The figure was criticized as too small by elected officials from Texas and Florida.

“The purpose of the joint Texas/Florida meeting was for members to determine what additions are necessary to the OMB supplemental request to satisfy our states' disaster recovery needs," said U.S. Rep. Ted Poe, R-Houston, who attended the meeting. "The current supplemental is totally inadequate. The bipartisan group of members present at the meeting are united in standing strong to ensure that any package will adequately address the needs of our states.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

