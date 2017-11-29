Democratic Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez has reportedly resigned ahead of an anticipated run for governor.

The Dallas Morning News and other media outlets in North Texas reported the news Wednesday evening.

Valdez told The Texas Tribune earlier this month that she was exploring a challenge to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He's seeking a second term in 2018.

Democrats have been looking for a serious gubernatorial contender ahead of the Dec. 11 deadline for candidates to file for the 2018 primaries. So far only little-known Democrats have lined up to take on Abbott.

Valdez's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Last month, she told the Tribune she believes it's "time for a change" in GOP-dominated state government.

"Too much of one thing corrupts, and I'm a strong believer in a two-party system," she said. "I'm hoping that enough people are seeing that too much one-sided is not healthy for Texas."

First elected in 2004, Valdez is serving her fourth term as sheriff of Dallas County, the second most populous county in the state and a Democratic stronghold. Her election in Dallas made national news because she became the first openly gay female sheriff in the state, and the only Hispanic female sheriff in the country.

The list of other candidates exploring a run includes Dallas businessman Jeffrey Payne and Tom Wakely, a former congressional candidate from San Antonio.

Andrew White, the son of late Gov. Mark White, has been exploring a run for a number of weeks. After the news broke about Valdez, he said he is "full steam ahead" with preparations for a potential run and will have an announcement next week.

