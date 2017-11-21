Join us for our discussion in Edinburg of the ongoing efforts to reform health care and their impact on Texas, moderated by The Texas Tribune's Evan Smith.

Our panelists are:

  • U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville
  • State Sen. Chuy Hinojosa, D-McAllen
  • State Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission
  • John Krouse, dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine

