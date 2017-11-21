Join us for our discussion in Edinburg of the ongoing efforts to reform health care and their impact on Texas, moderated by The Texas Tribune's Evan Smith. Our panelists are: U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela , D-Brownsville

, D-Brownsville State Sen. Chuy Hinojosa , D-McAllen

, D-McAllen State Rep. Oscar Longoria , D-Mission

, D-Mission John Krouse, dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine

Get The Brief Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.