Livestream: A conversation on health care reform
We're livestreaming our event in Edinburg on the ongoing efforts to reform health care and their impact on Texas.
Join us for our discussion in Edinburg of the ongoing efforts to reform health care and their impact on Texas, moderated by The Texas Tribune's Evan Smith.
Our panelists are:
- U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville
- State Sen. Chuy Hinojosa, D-McAllen
- State Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission
- John Krouse, dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine
