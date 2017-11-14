A "glitch" on U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's website asked for visitors' Social Security numbers
An error on U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's website temporarily required visitors to submit a Social Security number in order to send a comment to the Texas Republican's office.
WASHINGTON — An error on U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's website last night required constituents to submit their Social Security number when filling out the comments box on the website.
Normally, Cornyn's website only requires people to submit their Social Security numbers when they are requesting help with a federal agency. The error last night required it, along with their name, address and contact information, even when leaving the Texas Republican a comment.
A spokesperson for Cornyn said the required field was a "glitch."
"It was an inadvertent glitch and our website vendor has fixed it," Drew Brandewie wrote in an email.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
As of Tuesday morning, the field has been removed from Cornyn's website on the "Discuss an issue" page but remains if constituents are seeking help with an agency.
Most other members of the Texas delegation in Congress have similar forms to submit comments on their webpages but do not require a Social Security number for those solely trying to contact the member's office. However, many use a specialized privacy form that requires a Social Security number for those requesting help with a federal agency.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Texas' two U.S. senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, on Monday withdrew their support for Roy Moore, the embattled GOP nominee for Senate in Alabama. [Full story]
-
U.S. Rep. Gene Green, a Houston Democrat, is retiring from Congress, a spokesman told The Texas Tribune on Monday afternoon. [Full story]
-
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said in an interview Thursday that increasing fossil fuel use could prevent sexual assault. [Full story]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up