Livestream: A conversation with Rep. Dawnna Dukes
We're livestreaming our event in Austin with state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, moderated by the Tribune's Evan Smith.
Dukes, D-Austin, has represented House District 46 since 1995. She sits on the House Appropriations and International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs committees and serves as vice chairwoman of the Select Committee on Emerging Issues in Texas Law Enforcement. Additionally, Dukes is the owner of consulting firm DM Dukes and Associates, Inc.
