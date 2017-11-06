Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Austin next week to address Republican governors' yearly meeting, according to the group.

Pence, the former Indiana governor, will deliver a speech Nov. 15 at the Republican Governors Association's Annual Conference. The two-day meeting goes through Nov. 16.

The conference will bring to Austin a number of RGA members, Republican governors and GOP gubernatorial candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is a member of the RGA's executive committee.

Pence's trip to Austin will come two days after he is set to headline a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., for Abbott's re-election campaign.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Read related Tribune coverage:

  • Gov. Greg Abbott, already sitting on a massive war chest for his re-election campaign, is getting some fundraising help from Vice President Mike Pence. [Full story]

  • Vice President Mike Pence and other members of President Trump's Cabinet — including Energy Secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry — visited Texas on Thursday to see damage from Hurricane Harvey and meet with its victims. [Full story]

  • Almost a year after his 2016 election, President Donald Trump's support among Texas Republicans remains robust. Among Democratic voters, it's just the opposite, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll. [Full story]

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.