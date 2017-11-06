Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Republican governors meeting in Austin
Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Austin next week to address Republican governors' yearly meeting, according to the group.
Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Austin next week to address Republican governors' yearly meeting, according to the group.
Pence, the former Indiana governor, will deliver a speech Nov. 15 at the Republican Governors Association's Annual Conference. The two-day meeting goes through Nov. 16.
The conference will bring to Austin a number of RGA members, Republican governors and GOP gubernatorial candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is a member of the RGA's executive committee.
Pence's trip to Austin will come two days after he is set to headline a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., for Abbott's re-election campaign.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
Gov. Greg Abbott, already sitting on a massive war chest for his re-election campaign, is getting some fundraising help from Vice President Mike Pence. [Full story]
-
Vice President Mike Pence and other members of President Trump's Cabinet — including Energy Secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry — visited Texas on Thursday to see damage from Hurricane Harvey and meet with its victims. [Full story]
-
Almost a year after his 2016 election, President Donald Trump's support among Texas Republicans remains robust. Among Democratic voters, it's just the opposite, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll. [Full story]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up