Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Austin next week to address Republican governors' yearly meeting, according to the group.

Pence, the former Indiana governor, will deliver a speech Nov. 15 at the Republican Governors Association's Annual Conference. The two-day meeting goes through Nov. 16.

The conference will bring to Austin a number of RGA members, Republican governors and GOP gubernatorial candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is a member of the RGA's executive committee.

Pence's trip to Austin will come two days after he is set to headline a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., for Abbott's re-election campaign.

