On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Jim and Shannon about the Travis County DA's decision to drop charges against state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, Gov. Greg Abbott's Enterprise Fund connection to a trouble drug company and the Trib's investigation into the rent-to-own industry in Texas.

