What you need to know

Gov. Greg Abbott is nudging Congress to funnel an additional $61 billion for infrastructure rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey. Here's what you need to know:

• Abbott met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, handing lawmakers a 301-page report from the Governor's Commission to Rebuild Texas that included project proposals ranging from repairing streets to major flood control projects. Haggling over funding began earlier this month, when a request by most of Texas' congressional delegation for $18.7 billion in aid went largely ignored. While Congress has already given the OK on more than $51 billion in disaster relief, it's unclear how much of the pie will land in Texas, since the funds will be divvied up between several parts of the country impacted by natural disasters.

• There was a little drama yesterday. After the aid request was disregarded, Abbott on Oct. 11 told the Houston Chronicle that the Texas delegation needed to get "a stiff spine" and worried that Texans could get "rolled" if their representatives didn't come through — and 20 days later, those comments still aren't sitting well with many members. In a meeting with most of the Texas congressional delegation at the Capitol, U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, reportedly told Abbott his comments to the paper "were not helpful," per several sources in the room.

• Back home in Texas, the Legislature's still talking about Harvey aftermath. A handful of House and Senate committees are holding hearings today to discuss interim charges and the state's response to the storm. Follow Texas Tribune reporters Matthew Choi and Giulia Afiune for updates.

Other stories we're watching today:

Tribune today

• Ross Ramsey says if retiring House Speaker Joe Straus decides to run for statewide office someday, he's got to get on Texans' radar first.

• Texas Tech University fired Mike Leach as football coach eight years ago. He's still fighting the school for money he thinks belongs to him.

• U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling, a powerful Republican from Dallas, says he's not running for re-election in 2018.

• The American Civil Liberties Union followed through with its threat to sue the Trump administration to release an undocumented 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.

• The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency appointed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's chief toxicologist to its Science Advisory Board.



