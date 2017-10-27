Texas lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said Friday they are mulling legislative reforms to criminal laws that allow rent-to-own companies to pursue criminal theft charges against customers who default on payments for sofas, TVs and other merchandise.

The reaction came after The Texas Tribune and NerdWallet published the results of a months-long investigation into an obscure provision of the penal code written 40 years ago by rental industry lobbyists. There are similar laws in other U.S. states, leading to the filing of charges against thousands of rent-to-own customers nationwide, the joint investigation found.

State Sen. Konni Burton, a Colleyville Republican who has championed criminal justice reforms at the Texas Capitol, said she wants to explore reforms ahead of the next regular session of the Legislature in a little over a year.

“While I believe that we, as individuals, are responsible for the contracts in which we enter, I do not believe that one industry, or set of industries, should have special laws allowing the escalation of a dispute to our criminal system,” Burton told The Texas Tribune. “We have a civil system for these kind of disputes. I look forward to exploring this issue in advance of next session.”

Likewise, state Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, said he found it “enormously unfair” that a contract dispute could end up with one of the parties getting arrested.

“I don’t know why the police are ever involved in something like this,” Watson said. “It smacks of debtors’ prisons. You find yourself involved in a misunderstanding, or even a legitimate dispute and one side can have you hauled to jail. We need to look at that. That doesn’t sound fair.”

The Tribune's investigation found a cluster of cases in McLennan County, where rent-to-own disputes made up 98 percent of the more than 400 theft of service complaints filed with two local police departments in the last three and a half years. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, a Republican who represents the Granbury area, said in a statement that "the issue merits a rigorous review by the legislature, and it's something about which my staff and I will seek [additional] granularity."

Describing why the issue deserves further scrutiny, Birdwell compared the Tribune's findings to the concept of debtors' prisons, which are prohibited by the Texas Constitution.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber also suggested a bipartisan solution could be possible next session. In a tweet Friday, state Rep. Joseph "Joe" Moody, an El Paso Democrat, asked a Republican colleague to "take a look at" the article. "I imagine a fix would have bipartisan support," Moody wrote.

State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, also said he'd consider authoring or co-authoring a bill to address the issue.

"I think the first step legislatively would be to look at that statute and determine what modifications to it would be appropriate to end some of these abuses," he said.

"I think all Texans regardless of ideology and political party affiliation should be deeply concerned that companies can do this," Turner added. "That Texans can be deceived ... and that law enforcement agencies paid for by taxpayers are responsible for going out and serving as debt collectors. That's just wrong."

Police have more important work to do than collect debts for private business. This egregious law needs to be changed in next #txlege https://t.co/DdZlWOxLqA — Chris Turner (@ChrisGTurner) October 27, 2017

Another example of how the poor are trapped by both predatory business practices and state laws that are stacked against them. #txlege https://t.co/NPvcFEGyYm — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) October 27, 2017

Marc Levin, director of the Center for Effective Justice at the conservative-leaning Texas Public Policy Foundation, said he thought a bipartisan solution was possible. Like Burton, Levin said these rent-to-own disputes could be handled with civil remedies – and without expending "costly resources of the taxpayers in terms of jails, the courts, and the time of the prosecutor."

"There's lots of breaches of contract and debts that are handled within the civil justice system that aren't really fundamentally different from what this issue is," Levin said. "It seems like this is basically taking a problem between two private entities and basically offloading it onto taxpayers."

The Texas Tribune and NerdWallet, a personal finance company that helps consumers make smart decisions about their financial lives, partnered to examine rent-to-own companies, their debt collection practices and the impact that these businesses can have on consumers’ financial lives.

