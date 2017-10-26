UT Austin President has unusual power to adjudicate sexual misconduct cases
On the issue of student sexual misconduct, University of Texas policies stray from the norm.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
The president of the University of Texas has an unusual amount of power in adjudicating sexual misconduct cases, according to an investigation by the Daily Texan. (The Daily Texan)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up