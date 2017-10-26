Texas colleges urge voting participation
Nineteen Texas colleges have signed on to a national effort to increase voting rates among college students.
With election day approaching, Texas schools including Rice University, Baylor University and the University of Houston-Downtown are working to ensure student participation. Efforts like these brought undergraduate voting at the University of Texas at Austin from 39 percent in 2012 to 53 percent in 2016. (Houston Chronicle)
