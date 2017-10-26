Study: Low-income students suffered after cuts to education
The state's cuts to public school funding in 2011 have disproportionately affected low-income students, a new study finds.
After the Legislature made deep cuts to education funding in 2011, the students who suffered the most were low-income, special education and bilingual students, according to a new study from the Austin-based Center for Public Policy Priorities. (San Antonio Express-News)
