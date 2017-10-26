As Houston ISD recovers from Harvey, most board members up for election
More than a dozen candidates are vying for seats on Houston ISD's school board next month as the city and its schools continue to recover from a devastating natural disaster.
Texas' largest school district, which serves about 212,000 students, is only starting to recover from Hurricane Harvey. And six of the district's nine school board members also face elections Nov. 7. (Houston Chronicle)
