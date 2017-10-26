Tasbo+Edu is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books to note in the field of education. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.

How Language Began

by Daniel L. Everett

"A noted linguist explores 'the evolutionary history of language as a human invention—from the emergence of our species to the more than 7,000 languages spoken today.' Everett, the dean of arts and sciences at Bentley University, mixes esoteric scholarly inquiry with approachable anecdotal interludes to surmise how humans developed written and spoken language and why it became vital for survival and dominance. As in his previous books, Everett energetically attacks the long-accepted theory of Noam Chomsky that humans are born with the language instinct, including innate rules of structure. Everett believes that communication with other humans is a learned activity involving multiple parts of the brain. The author began to formulate his overarching theories of language while studying contemporary hunter-gatherers in the Amazon region of Brazil. His research led him backward through the millennia to the dawning of Homo erectus. Because these early humans formed communities rather than living in isolation, Everett emphasizes that the culture helped develop language and that language in turn advanced culture. In Everett’s schematic, language and culture are inseparable, although he states without qualification that language is the “handmaiden” of culture.... A worthy book for general readers not well-versed in anthropology, neurology, linguistics, and other technical sciences."

