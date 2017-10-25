After court battle, undocumented teen in Texas gets abortion requested weeks ago
An undocumented teenager under federal custody in Texas got an abortion she had been seeking for weeks Wednesday morning, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
The procedure was carried out after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that Jane Doe, as she is identified in court filings, could immediately have the abortion she requested, reversing a ruling issued Friday by a three-judge panel that blocked her from getting the procedure right away.
For weeks, lawyers with the ACLU and the Trump administration have battled over the federal government's role in allowing Doe to have the procedure. The ACLU claimed the federal government was forcing Doe to continue her pregnancy against her will while she has the constitutional right to an abortion.
The Trump administration has argued that the federal government is not required to facilitate an abortion for a minor in its custody and that Doe can seek the procedure by returning to her home country or having her custody transferred to a sponsor that agrees to take her to an abortion clinic.
