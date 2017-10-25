State lawmakers and hundreds of Republican activists were in Dallas last week for the the Texas Federation of Republican Women's convention. We took the pulse of conservatives at the event on efforts to boost the number of Republican women in state government, women's health issues and President Donald Trump.

What are Republican officials and groups doing to get more Republican women elected to state offices?

What message does it send when men carry legislation that directly impacts women's health decisions?



How do you think President Trump has handled women's issues since taking office?

