Texas Republican women talk Trump, politics and the GOP (video)
We asked attendees at the Texas Federation of Republican Women convention in Dallas about President Donald Trump's handling of women's issues, the future of their party and the role of GOP leaders in women's health issues.
State lawmakers and hundreds of Republican activists were in Dallas last week for the the Texas Federation of Republican Women's convention. We took the pulse of conservatives at the event on efforts to boost the number of Republican women in state government, women's health issues and President Donald Trump.
What are Republican officials and groups doing to get more Republican women elected to state offices?
What message does it send when men carry legislation that directly impacts women's health decisions?
How do you think President Trump has handled women's issues since taking office?
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
At the biennial gathering of the Texas Federation of Republican Women, the usual red meat was mixed with some calls for party unity ahead of a potentially brutal primary season. [Full story]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up