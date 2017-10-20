State Rep. Victoria Neave pleads no contest to June DWI charge
The Dallas Democrat, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated in June, said Friday she will pay a fine and be put on 12 months of probation.
State Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, said Friday she had pleaded no contest to a June charge of driving while intoxicated.
Neave was arrested June 6 in Dallas after she struck a tree in the Lakewood neighborhood, police said. Court documents say her blood-alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit.
Neave tweeted Friday that she will pay a fine, be put on probation for 12 months, have her license suspended, submit to random alcohol testing, take a DWI education class and attend a victim impact panel.
“Earlier this year, I disappointed my family, my constituents, my supporters, and myself,” the tweet read. “I said then the responsibility was mine and that I would accept the consequences ... I accept full responsibility and will continue to work to demonstrate that I have learned from my past.”
The 36-year-old lawmaker represents parts of Dallas, Mesquite and Garland, and she serves on the House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence as well as the House Committee on County Affairs.
