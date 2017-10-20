State Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, said Friday she had pleaded no contest to a June charge of driving while intoxicated.

Neave was arrested June 6 in Dallas after she struck a tree in the Lakewood neighborhood, police said. Court documents say her blood-alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit.

Neave tweeted Friday that she will pay a fine, be put on probation for 12 months, have her license suspended, submit to random alcohol testing, take a DWI education class and attend a victim impact panel.

“Earlier this year, I disappointed my family, my constituents, my supporters, and myself,” the tweet read. “I said then the responsibility was mine and that I would accept the consequences ... I accept full responsibility and will continue to work to demonstrate that I have learned from my past.”

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The 36-year-old lawmaker represents parts of Dallas, Mesquite and Garland, and she serves on the House Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence as well as the House Committee on County Affairs.

Read related Tribune coverage: