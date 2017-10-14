Federal judge: Abbott was wrong to remove mock Nativity scene
A federal judge ruled Gov. Greg Abbott violated a group's freedom of speech by removing a mock Nativity scene from the Texas Capitol two years ago.
A federal judge ruled against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision two years ago to remove a mock Nativity display from the Texas Capitol that advocated the separation and church state.
U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks ruled late Friday that Abbott "violated [the Freedom From Religion Foundation's] clearly established First Amendment right to be free from viewpoint discrimination in a limited public forum."
It all started in late 2015 when the Freedom From Religion Foundation placed a "winter solstice" display in the Capitol basement. The exhibit featured a cardboard cutout of the nation's founding fathers and the Statue of Liberty looking down at the Bill of Rights in a manger.
Abbott ordered its removal, calling it a "juvenile parody" and writing that the "Constitution does not require Texas to allow displays in its Capitol that violate general standards of decency and intentionally disrespect the beliefs and values of many of our fellow Texans."
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Abbott took the action in his role as the chairman of the State Preservation Board, the body tasked with preserving and maintaining the grounds of the Texas Capitol and several surrounding state landmarks. The board had previously approved the display. The governor could not immediately be reached to comment on the decision.
FFRF posted the decision on its website.
"We'd rather keep divisive religious — and irreligious — views out of state capitols," said FFRF co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. "But if the government creates public forums, and permits Christian nativities in them, there must be room at the inn for the rest of us."
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
A lawsuit is moving forward against Gov. Greg Abbott over his order to remove a satirical nativity scene from the Texas Capitol last year. [Full story]
-
The town of Orange took down its nativity scene when a local atheist group requested permission to display a “Happy Holidays” sign alongside. Top state officials are urging them to reconsider. [Full story]
-
Ken Paxton has come to the defense of a Christmas-themed Peanuts poster at a Texas public school. This isn't the first time elected officials have fought over Christmas; in fact, it's something of a holiday tradition. [Full story]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up