Watch live: Kay Bailey Hutchison, US Ambassador to NATO, sits down with Washington Post
Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO and the former U.S. Senator from Texas, sits down for for an interview with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius Thrusday evening. Watch the livestream here.
Hutchison is set to talk about the future of the transatlantic alliance that candidate Donald Trump once called “obsolete” -- a position that he has since reversed as president. The former Republican senator from Texas will also discuss mounting threats from Russia and other countries against Western allies and address her top priorities in the areas of military cooperation, intelligence-gathering and combating terrorism.
The livestream will appear here when the event begins starting at 5:30, CT.
