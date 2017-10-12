School to remove Robert E. Lee from name
A Bexar County school board voted to change the name of a high school named in 1958 for Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
Lee High School will become L.E.E. — Legacy of Educational Excellence — High School after the North East Independent School District trustees voted to move away from honoring the Confederate general. (San Antonio Express-News)
