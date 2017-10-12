DACA repeal could oust 2,000 Texas teachers
A DACA repeal would hit bilingual educators especially hard.
If the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is phased out — as President Donald Trump has outlined – the country could lose 20,000 teachers, 10 percent of them from Texas. (Dallas Morning News)
