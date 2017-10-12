On-campus rape reports rise at Texas' largest universities
From 2015 to 2016, Texas A&M University saw a 131 percent increase in reported campus rapes.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston, University of Texas and Texas State University all saw an increase in reported rapes. (Houston Chronicle)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up