O'Rourke v. Cruz, Abbott's Latino outreach, Confederate monuments (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about the Beto O'Rourke-Ted Cruz matchup, Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to make inroads with Latino voters and what to do about Confederate monuments at the Capitol.
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross and Patrick about fundraising in the Beto O'Rourke-Ted Cruz Senate matchup, Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to make inroads with Latino voters, and what to do about Confederate monuments and placards at the Texas Capitol.
