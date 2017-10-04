WASHINGTON — Over several hours on Wednesday afternoon, something quite unusual happened on Capitol Hill: A small gun-control measure began to pick up public consideration from a half-dozen or so congressional Republicans.

After the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night that resulted in the deaths of 59 people and well over 500 wounded, many in the political arena wondered if the shooter's enhancement to his gun that essentially turned it into an automatic weapon — known as a "bump" or "bumper stock" — should continue to be legal.

U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, was one of the first Republicans to call for a bump stock ban on Wednesday afternoon. Minutes later, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn chimed in, saying he wants Congress to look into the attachments.

The Texas Tribune spent the afternoon checking in with the other 36 members of the delegation. Initially, only 10 of the 38 members immediately responded to our request — though it was an exceptionally hectic afternoon on Capitol Hill, and many Texans were swamped with hearings and floor speeches as this story picked up speed. The Tribune will update this story as new responses come in.

Most of the statements were carefully worded to avoid jumping to conclusions as the investigation in Las Vegas continues. But federal lawmakers may not be able to stay on the fence for long because Republicans elsewhere around the country said they would soon push Congress to address bump stocks.

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams was the first Republican to say outright he would not support a bump stock ban, while most Democrats who responded said they would eagerly support a ban.

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas took a middle path in her answer: While she decried the level of gun violence in the country and expressed a desire to "get at the motives driving these individuals toward violence," Johnson said she was "not so sure that a ban on bumper stocks would have done anything to prevent the incident in Las Vegas."

