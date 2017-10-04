All five living former U.S. presidents are coming to the Texas A&M University campus this month for a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the President George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation announced Wednesday.

The concert will feature the country music band Alabama, along with Texas musicians Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and the Gatlin Brothers. It will happen on Oct. 21 at A&M's Reed Arena.

The elder Bush's presidential library is on the A&M campus. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will also be in attendance, the elder Bush's office said.

"The 43rd President and I, and our distinguished colleagues in this 'One America Appeal,' are very grateful to these wonderful performers — some of them old friends, some of them new — for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean," George H.W. Bush said in a statement. "It's important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we're with them for the long haul."

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

George H.W. Bush is a part-time Houston resident and has been working with the other presidents on relief fundraising since Hurricane Harvey decimated Texas' largest city. He's a frequent presence on the A&M campus, and has brought other presidents to campus in the past for the opening of his library and a volunteering event.

