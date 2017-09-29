Hey, Texans: What has been your experience with college student housing?
The Texas Tribune wants to explore housing costs and learn how they are affecting college affordability in the state. We need your help.
Politicians and parents have done a lot of griping in recent years about rising college tuition in Texas. Much less attention has been paid to a factor that is arguably just as important: housing costs.
The Texas Tribune wants to explore those costs and learn how they are affecting college affordability in the state. We need your help.
Please fill out the form below to tell us about you or your child’s living arrangements for college. We promise not to publish any of your information without obtaining your permission first. (Questions marked with an asterisk require an answer to complete the submission.)
Tell us your story
