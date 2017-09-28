Trump calls for $200 million in STEM education
STEM and computer science programs will help U.S. students compete in the workforce, the president emphasized.
President Donald Trump directed the Education Department this week to invest $200 million in classroom instruction of computer science and science, technology, engineering and math. (Politico)
