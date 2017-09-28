Texas senator finds no evidence of criminal activity in Edgewood ISD probe
State Sen. José Menéndez said he has no evidence of suspected "criminal activity" in the Edgewood ISD.
After raising concerns about "criminal activity allegations" in the Edgewood Independent School District, state Sen. José Menéndez said last week he found no evidence that illegal activity had taken place. (San Antonio Express-News)
