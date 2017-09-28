Lubbock ISD teaching assistant resigns after racist Facebook post
Amy Davidson, a physical education teaching assistant for Preston Smith Elementary School, told another woman to "go back to Mexico" and "get a job" in a heated Facebook debate.
A Lubbock Independent School District employee, Amy Davidson, resigned this week after school officials learned she had told another woman to "go back to Mexico" and "get a job" in a Facebook argument. (Dallas Morning News)
