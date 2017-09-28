Grand Prairie ISD weighs name of Robert E. Lee Elementary
The school is one of several in Texas that honors the Confederate general.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
Amid heightened national conversation on Confederate monuments and relics, the Grand Prairie Independent School District will consider renaming Robert E. Lee Elementary. (Dallas Morning News)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up