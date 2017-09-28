The Bookshelf: Sept. 28, 2017
In this week’s Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights “I Couldn't Even Imagine That They Would Kill Us."
Tasbo+Edu is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books to note in the field of education. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
I Couldn't Even Imagine That They Would Kill Us
"An oral history of one horrific night when busloads of unarmed students were attacked by local Mexican police... The Teachers College in Ayotzinapa was a progressive institution that was at odds with government repression... The underclassmen who dominate the early part of the account had no idea what they were getting into when they were enlisted to participate in an 'action' commemorating an earlier police massacre of students in Mexico. They sensed something was wrong from the outset, when the bus drivers moved slowly and then stopped before armed police, who initially fired shots in the air but soon turned their fire on the students, who responded with rocks. When soldiers belatedly arrived, they threatened to turn the students over to the police who had been shooting them. Hospitals were indifferent: 'They should have killed you,' said one hospital director to those seeking help. This is the account of those who witnessed and survived the attacks as well as that of the parents who still search for the 43."
For the full review, visit kirkus.com.
