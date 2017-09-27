Under a new law that took effect Sept. 1, insurance companies may not cover mental health and substance abuse care differently than they cover medical care. Read related Tribune coverage: In a report, Texas House Select Committee on Mental Health members wrote that mental health “is absolutely one of the most critical areas of concern” facing the state. [Full story]

Texas House members approved a bill that would prevent health insurance companies from offering mental health benefits differently from medical benefits. [Full story]

As Republicans prepare to dismantle Obamacare, mental health advocates are worried that benefits for counseling and substance abuse treatment will be lost in the shuffle. [Full story]

