Under a new law that took effect Sept. 1, insurance companies may not cover mental health and substance abuse care differently than they cover medical care. 

Read related Tribune coverage:

  • In a report, Texas House Select Committee on Mental Health members wrote that mental health “is absolutely one of the most critical areas of concern” facing the state. [Full story]

  • Texas House members approved a bill that would prevent health insurance companies from offering mental health benefits differently from medical benefits. [Full story]

  • As Republicans prepare to dismantle Obamacare, mental health advocates are worried that benefits for counseling and substance abuse treatment will be lost in the shuffle. [Full story]

