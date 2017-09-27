Texans to get help reaping mental health insurance benefits
Under a new law that took effect Sept. 1, insurance companies may not cover mental health and substance abuse care differently than they cover medical care.
Under a new law that took effect Sept. 1, insurance companies may not cover mental health and substance abuse care differently than they cover medical care.
Read related Tribune coverage:
-
In a report, Texas House Select Committee on Mental Health members wrote that mental health “is absolutely one of the most critical areas of concern” facing the state. [Full story]
-
Texas House members approved a bill that would prevent health insurance companies from offering mental health benefits differently from medical benefits. [Full story]
-
As Republicans prepare to dismantle Obamacare, mental health advocates are worried that benefits for counseling and substance abuse treatment will be lost in the shuffle. [Full story]
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up