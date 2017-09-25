The live Texas Tribune Festival TribCast
On this special live recording of the TribCast, Emily and Ross talk national politics and local control with New Yorker staff writer Larry Wright, Washington Post correspondent Karen Tumulty, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Dallas Sen. Don Huffines.
