After previously withholding his endorsement, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Sunday he's supporting Ted Cruz for re-election in 2018. Cornyn also said he's running for re-election himself in 2020.

In a joint session with Cruz at The Texas Tribune Festival, Cornyn called the junior senator "enormously constructive" in the Senate, and pledged to support him as he seeks a second term.

Cornyn had previously declined to endorse Cruz for re-election, saying he is "not going to get involved in any primary races, particularly with my colleagues in the Senate." And Cruz refused to back Cornyn when he was seeking re-election in the 2014 primary.

