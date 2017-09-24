After previously withholding his endorsement, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Sunday he's supporting Ted Cruz for re-election in 2018. Cornyn also said he's running for re-election himself in 2020. 

In a joint session with Cruz at The Texas Tribune Festival, Cornyn called the junior senator "enormously constructive" in the Senate, and pledged to support him as he seeks a second term. 

Cornyn had previously declined to endorse Cruz for re-election, saying he is "not going to get involved in any primary races, particularly with my colleagues in the Senate." And Cruz refused to back Cornyn when he was seeking re-election in the 2014 primary. 

Read related Tribune coverage:

  • During the opening keynote session of the Texas Tribune Festival, U.S. Sen. Al Franken talked about the latest GOP proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act and whether there's room for bipartisanship in Washington. [Full story]

  • In an overnight vote, the U.S. Senate voted 51-49 against a proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republicans joined in opposition to the measure. [Full story]

  • The U.S. Senate postponed taking up a major overhaul of the health care system as several Republicans and all of the chamber's Democrats maintained opposition. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said he had reservations about "the current draft." [Full story]

Get The Brief

Never miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.

Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.

Most Read