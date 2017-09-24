John Cornyn says he'll endorse Ted Cruz in 2018
Texas' senior U.S. senator is breaking the thaw: John Cornyn says he is endorsing Ted Cruz for re-election in 2018.
After previously withholding his endorsement, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Sunday he's supporting Ted Cruz for re-election in 2018. Cornyn also said he's running for re-election himself in 2020.
In a joint session with Cruz at The Texas Tribune Festival, Cornyn called the junior senator "enormously constructive" in the Senate, and pledged to support him as he seeks a second term.
Cornyn had previously declined to endorse Cruz for re-election, saying he is "not going to get involved in any primary races, particularly with my colleagues in the Senate." And Cruz refused to back Cornyn when he was seeking re-election in the 2014 primary.
.@johncornyn says he will support @tedcruz in 2018 for his re-election. #TribFest17 pic.twitter.com/2j7wsv1c2r— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 24, 2017
