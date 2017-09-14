University of North Texas to pay Donald Trump Jr. $100,000 for October speech
The president's son is expected to deliver a 30-minute speech followed by a 30-minute Q&A session.
The president's son will earn $100,000 for a 60-minute appearance at the University of North Texas on Oct. 24. He will deliver a 30-minute speech followed by a 30-minute Q&A session. (North Texas Daily)
