DeVos wants to rewrite campus sexual assault guidelines
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pledges to alter campus sexual assault guidelines to put more emphasis on the rights of accused students.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has proposed a series of changes to what she described as the "failed system" of campus sexual assault adjudication. "We must do better because the current approach isn't working," she said during a speech last week at at George Mason University. (The Washington Post)
Get The BriefNever miss a moment in Texas politics with our daily newsletter.
Support our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up