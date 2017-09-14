The Bookshelf: Sept. 14, 2017
In this week’s Bookshelf, our content partner Kirkus Reviews highlights “Open Admissions."
Tasbo+Edu is joining with respected books authority Kirkus Reviews to bring you select reviews of books to note in the field of education. For more book reviews and recommendations, visit Kirkus.com.
Open Admissions: What Teaching at Community College Taught Me About Learning
"An author recounts the lessons he learned as a community college professor in this education memoir. Bachus spent four decades as a gatekeeper of sorts, serving as a professor of English composition at the Community College of Philadelphia…. His students were not uniformly young, bright scholars interested in learning for learning’s sake. In addition to the typical teenagers one would expect to find in a first-year college classroom, they included single parents, ex-convicts, and senior citizens. In this diverse cauldron, Bachus sought to help students express themselves as thinkers and assert themselves as individuals."
For the full review by Ned Bachus, visit kirkus.com.
