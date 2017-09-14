Austin schools ready to welcome students displaced by Harvey
The Austin ISD will welcome storm evacuees, but it's not yet clear how many students need spots.
The Austin Independent School District has vowed to "welcome all students, including any evacuees who are in Austin for the foreseeable future." But it's not clear how many Harvey-displaced students will seek enrollment in the capital city's schools. (Austin-American Statesman)
