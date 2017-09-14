After two-week delay, students return to Houston public schools
Weeks after floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston, 600,000 students returned to public schools in the area this week.
Hundreds of thousands of students returned to Houston public schools on Monday, following a two-week delay caused by Hurricane Harvey's floodwaters. Houston Independent School District, the state's largest, opened 243 of its 284 campuses. (Houston Chronicle)
